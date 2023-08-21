2024 Mercedes AMG GT Coupe Unveiled And It’s A 577 HP AWD Beauty
Mercedes-AMG intends on taking the fight to the Porche 911 with the potent 2024 GT Coupe that, while looking quite similar to its predecessor on the outside, has been heavily revamped internally.
Yes, the previous SL Roadster left a lot of SL fans flabbergasted with a style that was sharp and modern, but dropping the smooth elegance that was known by SLs before it. For better or for worse, the styling has largely remained the same, but Mercedes-AMG has massage it to add more space in the cabin and other wonderful performance-enhancing bibs and bobs.
Probably the biggest change is that, like its rival Porsche 911, the AMG GT is now available as a four-seater. Based on the photos, it's more like courtesy rear seats meant for children with no legs, but it's there. To accommodate this change, the car has grown seven inches longer than before, one and a half inches wider, and three inches more between the wheels. No word if trunk space is sacrificed if you opt for the rear seats, however.
There will be two engine variants of AMG's M177 4.0 V8—the "lower"-powered 469hp tune GT 55 with 516 lb/ft of torque, as well as the 577hp unit with 590 lb/ft of torque. The former scoots from 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds. If that's not fast enough for you, the GT 63 nails that in 3.1 seconds instead. Whichever flavor you choose, both cars now only sport all-wheel drive as standard that's connected to a nine-speed AMG Speedshift automatic.
The AMG GT employs six selectable drive modes that alter things like engine/throttle/gear mapping, active aero of the numerous wings and spoilers, rear-steering assistance, the hydraulic adaptive dampers. Speaking of selectable modes, the driver (and passengers) will get to enjoy a luxurious, albeit slightly busy-looking cabin.
Both vehicles will go on sale sometime in Q1 of 2024, with prices expected to hover somewhere above the $175,000 mark.