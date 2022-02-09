Adobe Premiere Pro Patch Promises Gigantic Encoding Boost For Intel And NVIDIA GPUs





The latest update for Adobe 's Premiere Pro brings a big pile of updates and new features to one of the foremost video editing packages, including high-performance on-device speech transcription and an AI-powered Remix tool (originally from Adobe Audition) that can automate music editing tasks.

In the case of the February 2022 update, that means GPU processing support. A couple of extant effects, including Linear Wipe and Block Dissolves, can now be processed on the GPU. That means faster previews, rendering, and exports for projects using those effects, but that's not the big news.





Smaller is better. Note that the scale on the left isn't the same.

