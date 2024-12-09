Praga's First Bohema Production Car Is A 700 HP Beast With A Slick Design
Introduced in 2022, the Praga Bohema high-performance hypercar is finally being shipped to customers, the first being a person in the Netherlands. The Czechoslovakian company is only planning a total of 89 samples to be made at a rate of about 20 units per year. The final count is commemorate Praga's 89th anniversary since winning the 1000 Miles of Czechoslovakia race in 1933.
Apples to apples, the Bohema has comparatively lower performance than other cars of its ilk and price range. And with its beastly looks and $1.5 million price tag, you might assume it has at least a V-8 engine, but it's actually a six-cylinder twin-turbo underneath the hood. With "merely" 700 horsepower, 535 lb-ft of torque, and 197 mph terminal velocity, this car has nothing against something like the Aston Martin Valkyrie or Koenigsegg Agera RS. However, Jan Martinek, chief engineer at Praga, iterated that the Bohema is more interested in being a proper track attacker more than anything else. Martinek said, "The car is about purity... We know from racing it's all about lightweight and aerodynamics, so this is what we want to combine."
Thus, under that slippery shape, the Bohema merges lights weight (kept at 2,300 lbs) with active/passive aerodynamic elements that generate nearly 2,000 lbs of downforce (at 155 mph). The latter could technically take the Bohema through 2g of lateral acceleration in corners.
So yes, the Nissan GT-R-powered Bohema can throw down GT3-race car lap times with very little fuss, but Praga has made sure that the car is pliable enough for the road. Adaptable dampers, low unsprung weight, and even a couple of spots of custom luggages in the side pods ought to make this car a decent (short distance) grand tourer as well.
However, it must be noted that at least in the U.S. the Bohema isn't legally street legal yet. Praga is currently trying to get the car to be approved under the "Show and Display" rule, but until then, owners will have to transport their cars to shows or to the tracks.
Photo credits: Praga