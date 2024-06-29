Power Up For Summer Break With These Potent Gaming Laptop Deals





Summer officially started over a week ago and if you're already tired of the heat and now want to spend some time inside in a cool and crisp air conditioned room, then perhaps a new gaming laptop is in order. While you're chilling out and leveling up, you can bring the heat to your next boss battle and simultaneously prep for the back-to-school season with these gaming laptop deals that we've rounded up.





Alienware m18 laptop that's on sale for $1,749.99 at Best Buy (save $800). It boasts a big 18-inch display with a 1920x1200 resolution (WUXGA) and incredibly fast 480Hz refresh rate, making it especially suitable for competitive gaming. These aren't Copilot+ PCs , but potent x86 machines with plenty of graphics firepower at discounted prices. One example is thisthat's on sale for. It boasts a big 18-inch display with a 1920x1200 resolution (WUXGA) and incredibly fast 480Hz refresh rate, making it especially suitable for competitive gaming.





It has the hardware to keep up, too, especially for esports titles. Specifically, it pairs an AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX processor (12C/24T, up to 5.2GHz, 64MB L3 cache) based on Zen 4 with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU (140W including 25W dynamic boost). It also features 32GB of DDR5-4800 memory, a 1TB M.2 SSD, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a backlit keyboard with customizable RGB lighting.













MSI Thin 15 laptop deal—it's marked down to $749.99 at Best Buy (save $150) and delivers some impressive hardware and features for the money, including an Intel Core i5-13420H processor (8C/12T, up to 4.6GHz, 12MB L3 cache) and a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. Looking for something considerably cheaper, thinner, and based on Intel instead? Then check out thisdeal—it's marked down toand delivers some impressive hardware and features for the money, including an Intel Core i5-13420H processor (8C/12T, up to 4.6GHz, 12MB L3 cache) and a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU.





Yes, that's an entry-level discrete GPU, but for lighter weight gaming on a sub-$800 budget, it's a nice bump from settling for integrated graphics.





Other features include a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a relatively thin profile with a waistline measuring 0.85 inches.













HP Omen Transcend 14 that's on sale for $1,299.99 at Best Buy (save $400). It's a more compact system than either of the other two, and it rocks arguably the best display of the bunch—a 14-inch OLED panel with a 2880x1880 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits brightness.

A decent middle ground between the two above deals is thisthat's on sale for. It's a more compact system than either of the other two, and it rocks arguably the best display of the bunch—a 14-inch OLED panel with a 2880x1880 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits brightness.





Underneath the hood you're looking at an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor (16C/22T, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB L3 cache) based on Meteor Lake, a GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E, and more wrapped in a thin (0.71 inches) and light (3.6 pounds) chassis.





Here are a few more gaming laptop deals...