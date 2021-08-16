T-Mobile Security Breach Could Have Exposed SSN, Birthdate And More From 100M Customers





T-Mobile is now investigating a massive customer data breach claim that could affect up to 100 million users. The leak, which appeared on a leak and database selling forums on Saturday, claimed to have 30 million unique social security numbers and driver's license information.

In the samples provided, it also appears that birthdates, phone numbers, state, and zip codes are included. The asking price for these records began at a whopping 6 Bitcoin (~$277K), but has since dropped to only $200 for everything.













After the data was checked, Vice reached out to the alleged data thief, who explained that the data was "T-Mobile USA. Full customer info." It was also mentioned that the remaining 70 million records are reportedly being sold in private for the moment.













The malicious hacker also stated that T-Mobile might have found them out as he had "lost access to the backdoored servers," though all the data had been downloaded already. In a statement to Vice, T-Mobile stated that it is "aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity." However, the company does "not have any additional information to share at this time."If this breach is verified in full and you are a T-Mobile customer, perhaps it is a good idea to invest in an account or identity monitoring service, just in case. Though this is not as bad as the LinkedIn record scrape incident earlier in the year, 2021 is not shaping up to be a great year for personal security.