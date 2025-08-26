Potent Gaming Laptops With RTX 40 And 50 Firepower Are Up To $800 Off





Now that NVIDIA's mobile GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs based on Blackwell have had some time to settle into the marketplace, we're seeing some interesting deals on gaming laptops that employ the latest-generation graphics hardware. Meanwhile, there are some enticing discounts on laptops featuring GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, too. Here are some standouts.





MSI Vector 16 HX AI 16 laptop pictured above. It sports a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and is on sale for $1,549.99 at Amazon ($250 off) and $1,574.99 at Best Buy ($225 off) right now. We've not seen a less expensive gaming laptop with the same GPU. One of the better values right now is thelaptop pictured above. It sports a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and is on sale forandright now. We've not seen a less expensive gaming laptop with the same GPU.





As the model name implies, it features a 16-inch display, with a 1920x1200 resolution and reasonably fast 144Hz refresh rate. It's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor (20C/20T, up to 5.2GHz, 30MB of L3 cache) based on Arrow Lake and 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory. It also sports either a 512GB NVMe solid state drive (Amazon config) or a 1TB SSD (Best Buy config).





Connectivity options include a pair of USB 3.2 Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 5 ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port. You also get Wi-Fi 6E support.













Alienware's 18-inch Area-51 is on sale for $2,499.99 at Best Buy (save $800). It sports the same GPU, but has a larger display with a 2560x1600 resolution and 300Hz refresh rate. If you like the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti but want a bigger and burlier all-around configuration,is on sale for. It sports the same GPU, but has a larger display with a 2560x1600 resolution and 300Hz refresh rate.





Other core specs include a faster Intel Core Ultra 9 275Hz processor (24C/24T, up to 5.4GHz, 36MB of L3 cache), 32GB of DDR5-6400 RAM, and a 2TB SSD.













15.6-inch MSI Thin model that's discounted to $549 at Walmart (save $350.99). Pricing is more in line with integrated graphics territory, except this one serves up a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. We've highlighted this laptop before when it was on sale for $599, and now it's even more affordable. If you're looking for a much cheaper laptop for casual gaming, then check out thismodel that's discounted to. Pricing is more in line with integrated graphics territory, except this one serves up a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. We've highlighted this laptop before when it was on sale for $599, and now it's even more affordable.





Sure, you won't set any benchmark records with the RTX 4050, but it can suffice for less demanding titles, particularly esports. It's also sufficient for 1080p gaming even on more demanding titles, you may just need to fiddle with the in-game settings, depending on the specific game.





This one features a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, and is powered by an Intel Core i5-13420H processor (8C/12T, up to 4.6GHz, 12MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake. It also has 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB SSD.





