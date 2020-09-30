Google Rumored To Face U.S. DOJ Antitrust Lawsuit As Soon As Next Week





The United States Department of Justice has had a magnifying glass on Google for quite some time now, and seemingly they have found something incriminating that is worth pursuing. According to sources familiar to the situation, the US DoJ may file a lawsuit against Google as soon as next week.

Google's rivals were not able to compete on the merits, either because there was an outright prohibition for them to appear on publisher websites or because Google reserved for itself by far the most valuable commercial space on those websites, while at the same time controlling how rival search adverts could appear.

Attorney General Willian Barr

Later in the year, Google confirmed it was a target of DOJ investigation. In May of 2020, it was then rumored that the DOJ could be drafting a similar accusation in preparation for lawsuit following the inquiry since 2019. The lawsuit's focus was expected to be like the EU’s accusations over antitrust violations with Google’s ads and other aspects of Google's operations. Since May, lawsuit plans have seemed to solidify. Reuters is reporting that “The lawsuit is expected to accuse Google, builder of the world’s dominant search engine, of looking to disadvantage rivals such as Microsoft’s Bing by depriving them of the data about users and user preferences that they need to improve and to advertise to people.”