Porsche 911 GT3 RS Pays Tribute To Carrera RS As A Delightfully Retro Winged Track Beast
Porsche is well known for creating sports cars that can seemingly melt the tires right from underneath them as they blaze around a race track. The company's new Porsche 911 GT3 RS is no different. Porsche likens this sports car to an athlete who knows that "top performance requires more than perfect conditions and luck."
With features such as a 4.0 liter naturally aspirated 518 hp engine, fully automatic adjustment of the front diffuser and rear wing, a Drag Reduction System (DSR)-rear wing, and more downforce, this Porsche is ready to delight and enthrall any and all who dare to push it to its limits.
The car is designed for performance, as it was created with increased downforce and revised aerodynamics. It uses all of the vehicle data, and makes slight adjustments along the way, all the way down to the position of the rear wing and front diffuser being automatically adjusted to the driving scenario in split seconds by Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) with DRS.
The new aero wishbones on the front axle of the vehicle provide an increased downforce of up to an additional 88 lbs, reducing turbulence and the flow rate behind the bars at top speed. This is coupled with the 911 GT3 RS utilizing air flow optimally with each and every component, providing the very best setup for the best drag co-efficient with a two-piece rear section.
This beast has a plethora of aspects that enable it to reach new speeds, such as a single radiator up front, to roof fins designed to keep warm airflow away from the engine intake. Even the interior is optimized for those fast laps, with dials on the steering wheel which control everything from the rear e-differential's behavior, to the compression and rebound settings at the front and rear suspensions.
If you are in the market for a new high-end sports car, or would simply like to dream a little, you can head on over to Porsche's website and design your own version of this bodacious automobile. The only requirement if you do buy one, is that we at HotHardware get a test drive.