Porsche 911 GT3 R Race Car Unveiled, A Stunning Flat-Six 565 HP Winged Beast

by Tim SweezySunday, July 31, 2022, 12:16 PM EDT
Porsche has unveiled its latest generation of the 911 GT3 R, and it is an absolute beast. The new model will make its first appearance in public at this year's 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

The sleek and rounded lines of the Porsche 911 are easily recognizable to fans of the iconic body style. Michael Dreiser, Sales Director at Porsche knows that the new 911 GT3 R has big shoes to fill. He remarked that its forerunner has won pretty much everything there is in the GT3 scene in the four seasons since its debut in 2019, and for the first time the 911 GT3 R will be eligible to take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Image Credit: Porsche

"We hit the bull's eye with the enormously successful predecessor. Accordingly, the bar for its successor is high," explained Sebastian Golz, 911 GT3 R Project Manager at Porsche Motorsport. "Our task was less about making the new 911 GT3 R even faster - the classification within performance windows set by the BoP quickly cancels out this advantage." He continued, "For us, it was primarily about customers being able to drive the racing car fast for longer."

A car that takes part in 24 hour races, such as Le Mans, requires durability and drivability. Golz says this is why the new model utilizes a new 4.2-litre six-cylinder engine with a broader usable rev band, more stable and consistent aerodynamics and reduced loads on the rear tires. All of these adjustments are aimed at creating the potential for the car to last longer.

Image Credit: Porsche

The six-cylinder engine sits in the rear of the car, thus enabling increased traction and enhanced braking. However, the engine has been shifted forward by 5.5 degrees in order to give more leeway for the underbody diffuser. Other components were moved around as well, in order to add a positive effect on balance and weight distribution of the 911 GT3 R. Throw in shift paddles that provide extremely rapid and precise gear changes, and you have the recipe for prolonged speed and reliability.

Improvements to the suspension of the GT3 R have been made as well. These enhancements support drivability, allow for more precise steering, and ensure less wear on the rear tires. This should allow for teams to spend less time on set-up changes.

Nearly all of the body components of the 911 GT3 R are made of lightweight carbon, which includes the front and rear lids, side panels, rear wing and roof. The wheel arches are made of aramid fibers. This provides for a lightweight body with an intelligent aluminum-steel composite design. The rear wing features a swan-neck mount, which helps to create a clean airflow under the wing and in turn improving its aerodynamic efficiency.

Image Credit: Porsche

Even the headlights of this gorgeous beast were designed with purpose. The high-performance LED headlights rely on "so-called collimator technology." It works like a magnifying glass, simply in reverse. The design allows for a larger part of the track to be illuminated, and is said to be a vast improvement over the previous model which was already thought to be a class leader.

If you would like to read more about the specifics of the upcoming 911 GT3 R, you can do so by visiting Porsche's Newsroom.

Top Image Credit: Porsche
