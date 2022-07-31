Porsche 911 GT3 R Race Car Unveiled, A Stunning Flat-Six 565 HP Winged Beast
The sleek and rounded lines of the Porsche 911 are easily recognizable to fans of the iconic body style. Michael Dreiser, Sales Director at Porsche knows that the new 911 GT3 R has big shoes to fill. He remarked that its forerunner has won pretty much everything there is in the GT3 scene in the four seasons since its debut in 2019, and for the first time the 911 GT3 R will be eligible to take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
A car that takes part in 24 hour races, such as Le Mans, requires durability and drivability. Golz says this is why the new model utilizes a new 4.2-litre six-cylinder engine with a broader usable rev band, more stable and consistent aerodynamics and reduced loads on the rear tires. All of these adjustments are aimed at creating the potential for the car to last longer.
Improvements to the suspension of the GT3 R have been made as well. These enhancements support drivability, allow for more precise steering, and ensure less wear on the rear tires. This should allow for teams to spend less time on set-up changes.
Nearly all of the body components of the 911 GT3 R are made of lightweight carbon, which includes the front and rear lids, side panels, rear wing and roof. The wheel arches are made of aramid fibers. This provides for a lightweight body with an intelligent aluminum-steel composite design. The rear wing features a swan-neck mount, which helps to create a clean airflow under the wing and in turn improving its aerodynamic efficiency.
If you would like to read more about the specifics of the upcoming 911 GT3 R, you can do so by visiting Porsche's Newsroom.
Top Image Credit: Porsche