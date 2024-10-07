Mark Zuckerberg Designed The First-Ever Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan

Zuckerberg, Porsche, and minivans: Put all of that in a one sentence and you've got the makings of one of the most unlikely pairings ever seen in the tech-automotive crossover universe. With the help of West Coast Customs, Mark Zuckerberg turned dream into reality of turning a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT into a minivan for his wife Pricilla Chan, complete with sliding doors and limo-like proportions.Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made a Cayenne Turbo variant that will probably not appear in Porsche's catalog any time soon. However, the one-of-a-kind Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan will soon ply Palo Alto streets and school parking lots. Yes, based on wife Pricilla Chan's request, the Zuckerberg clan and their friends will be riding in a stretched Cayenne minivan complete with electric sliding doors (and what looks like seats for seven).With the help of Porsche and West Coast Customs (of Pimp My Ride and self-titled TV series fame), Zuckerberg's design has been made reality, which, let's face it, will cause a stir. "Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan" may not flow off the tongue easily, but at least people will think twice about racing with this minivan at traffic lights.In SUV form, the stock Cayenne Turbo GT is no slouch—its 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 can scoot from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds, topping out at 189 mph. The motor puts out 650 horsepower and 626 lb-ft of torque sent through an 8-speed automatic out to all four wheels. Obviously the minivan version is more of a porker with performance numbers to match, although none of the parties involved have disclosed if any mods have been done to the powerplant.We'll also add that calling this a minivan might be a stretch (pun totally intended). It looks more a like a cross between a prom limo and stretched station wagon with none of the benefits of a proper minivan. For one, headroom is so low, the Zuckerbergs will have to watch their heads when loading their kids into the second row seats. Plus check out that massive reinforcement "lump" right beside the second row: only contortionists will fit through that gap, even with the second row in its max forward position.Still, it's a nice effort by West Coast Customs and Porsche made even sweeter with Zuckerberg getting a stick-shift GT3 Touring with matching slate grey of his wife's car (sorry, minivan).Photo credits: Facebook