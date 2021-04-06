PlayStation Now Adds Three Games For April Including Marvel's Avengers And Borderlands 3





On-demand games are becoming one of the best ways to enjoy various titles without having to buy them. PlayStation Now is a solid service for PlayStation users to trial some new games or replay some old ones. This week, Sony is adding three games to the platform to make it that much more enticing, and you can start playing right now.

Marvel’s Avengers





The first game added to the docket is Marvel’s Avengers, an “epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay.” The game surrounds a future where Super Heroes are outlawed (not unlike The Incredibles), and Kamala Khan must reassemble the Avengers to stop AIM.Players can assemble a team of up to four players online, master super abilities, and defend Earth from Avengers-level threats through July 5th.



Borderlands 3





Released in 2019, Borderlands 3 is a “shooter-looter” with “bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure.” Players can blast through worlds and enemies as one of four Vault Hunters, with each having skill trees, abilities, and customization. You can play alone or with friends to take on enemies, collect loot, and save your home from ruthless cult leaders. This game will be available through Sept 29th, so get in now to enjoy the mayhem.

The Long Dark





The Long Dark is an exploration and survival game from Hinterland Studio which pits the player against Mother Nature and the cold. Solo players are challenged to “think for themselves as they explore an expansive frozen wilderness in the aftermath of a geomagnetic disaster.” Between you and death lies the cold expanse before you, and you will survive.