NVIDIA And AMD Graphics Card Prices Are Falling, Let's Start A GoFundMe For GPU Scalpers





Just in case anyone thinks we're being the least bit serious about starting a GoFundMe for GPU scalpers, we're not. They don't need a GoFundMe, they can go you-know-what instead. Their financial well-being notwithstanding, the good news here is that prices of graphics cards in the secondhand market are trending downward.





Temper your expectation because we're not talking about a free fall or anything of the sort. However, those exorbitant prices you see for all levels of GPUs on eBay have been dropping. Some are down by more than 30 percent over their peak selling prices, like the GeForce RTX 1060 (3GB model), though newer generation cards are coming down as well.





Jarred Walton at Tom's Hardware waded through a ton of listings and compiled the average selling prices of various models, comparing what they sold for in January versus February. Here's a sample...