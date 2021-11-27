CATEGORIES
by Paul LillySaturday, November 27, 2021, 11:03 AM EDT

Another PlayStation 5 Restock Is Headed To Walmart, What You Need To Know

Sony PlayStation 5
Having a tough time scoring a PlayStation 5 console? You're not alone—like the Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED, the PS5 is a highly elusive console that is incredibly difficult to buy. Well, unless you're willing to pay through the nose on eBay or from a marketplace seller. Good news, though. Another PS5 restock is right around the corner.

Walmart confirmed on its website that it will once again serve up a limited number of PS5 consoles (both the disc and digital models) on November 29, 2021, starting at precisely 12pm ET (9am PT). It's not clear how many will be up for grabs, but no matter what the number, they will undoubtedly be scooped up fast. There's also a caveat...

PS5 Listing at Walmart

As with recent restocks at Walmart, this upcoming one is essentially exclusive to Walmart+ members. There's pretty much zero-percent chance that there will be enough units available to outlast the initial wave of Walmart+ members, so if you want one, you need to sign up for the subscription service. That's the bad news.

The good news? You can sign up for a free 15-day trial. If all you are wanting is a chance to bag a PS5 on Monday, then it's worth signing up and giving it your best shot, then cancelling your membership afterward. Or keep it, if that's what you want—it runs $12.95 per month or $98 per year (discounted annual rate) and comes with some neat perks, like first dibs on online deals (including all Black Friday/Cyber Monday bargains), free shipping with no minimum order amount, discounted prescriptions, and so forth.

Once you're a member, have one or both of these listings ready to go on Monday...
Be sure you're logged into your account ahead of time. You can also increase your chances by having your profile filled out, including your shipping address and payment information. Time is of the essence when racing through the checkout process, and it can be super-frustrating to add an item to your cart, start typing in your info, then being hit with an 'out of stock' message at the final moment.

Have whichever listing you're interested in loaded up on your mobile device too, through the Walmart app, to increase your chances.

Black Friday And Cyber Monday Discounts On PS5 Hardware And Games

If you end up getting a PS5 (or already have one), here are some related deals to flesh out the experience...
Good luck, and if you bag a PS5 and want to brag about it, drop a note in the comments section below or hit us up in our Discord channel!
