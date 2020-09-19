Colossal Console: Sony PlayStation 5 Looks Massive In Photo Measurements
Is bigger always better? This appears to be the philosophy that Sony has adopted for its next generation console. It was recently revealed that the PlayStation 5 is the largest console in recent history and the real-life photos only emphasize its massive size.
Photos of the PlayStation 5 were recently taken by the Taiwan National Communications Commission (NCC). These photos were later shared on Twitter by Roberto Serrano. The photos feature the PlayStation 5 and its various retail box contents being measured. The measurements of the PlayStation 5 are no longer a mystery, but the photos truly highlight the behemoth.
The PlayStation 5 is 390 millimeters x 104 millimeters x 260 millimeters or roughly 15.4 inches x 4.1 inches x 10.2 inches. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition does not have a disk drive and therefore is ever so slightly smaller. It is approximately 390 x 92 x 260mm or 15.4 x 3.62 x 10.23 in. Neither the published size of the PlayStation 5 nor PlayStation 5 Digital Edition include the detachable base. It is unfortunately a bit difficult to determine the exact size of the base from the Taiwan NCC’s photos, but the photo has been included for you to form your own estimates.
The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition easily dwarf their predecessors. The PlayStation 4 measures 305 x 53 x 275 mm (12 x 2.09 x 10.8 in) and the PlayStation 4 Slim is 288 x 39 x 265 mm (11.3 x 1.54 x 10.4 in.) Even the heftier PlayStation 4 Pro still only measures at 327 x 55 x 295 mm (12.9 x 2.17 x 11.6 in.) The PlayStation 5 is quite a bit wider than the PlayStation 4 Pro, although their depth and height are similar.
The biggest question is perhaps then how the PlayStation 4 compares to its competitors, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The Xbox Series X is approximately 151 x 151 x 301 mm (5.94 x 5.94 x 11.85 inches), while the Xbox Series S measures 151 x 65 X 275 mm (5.94 x 2.56 x 10.83 in.) Interestingly, the weights of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are nearly identical. The PlayStation 5 weighs 4.5 kg (9.92 pounds) and the Xbox Series X weighs 4.45 kg (9.8 pounds).
Are these measurements significant? If you are already a dedicated PlayStation or Xbox fan, these numbers may mean very little to you. Many players have already selected their next generation console based off of a wide variety of pre-existing preferences.
At the very least, the prices between the new consoles are similar. It was recently revealed that the PlayStation 5 will ring in at $499 USD and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will cost $399 USD. The Xbox Series X will also be $499 USD, while the Xbox Series S will cost $299 USD. It is believed that the PlayStation 5 was originally supposed to cost quite a bit more than Xbox Series X, but Sony has lowered the price to remain competitive.
Photos from the Taiwan NCC
However, these measurements may be important to those who want to purchase a new console, but have yet to make a selection. Will the PlayStation 5 be a popular choice with those living in smaller apartments or tiny college dormitories? Parents who are purchasing a holiday gift for their children may also be thrown off by the console’s size. Those who are concerned about space may want to opt instead for the Xbox Series X or even smaller Xbox Series S.
