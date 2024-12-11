PlayStation 5 Fortnite Edition Is Still $76 Off And Other Top Gaming Deals
Multiple PS5 Flavors Are Currently On Sale
If you're not a fan of the Fortnite branding, the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition is also available for the same $424.00. Sony sells the same console for $424.99 direct, so Amazon has undercut the manufacturer by a buck.With the PlayStation 5 Pro debuting at a hefty $699.99 without an included disc drive, the $374.99 sale price of the vanilla PS5 seems like a relative bargain. The modest performance gains of the PS5 Pro also make its price-performance ratio fairly low in comparison, despite its best-in-class console crown.
Many Gaming Monitors Are Currently On SaleIf you need a new monitor to use with your PS5 or PC, the Samsung 34" Odyssey G85SB is on sale for $648.99. As an owner of this very monitor, I can fully recommend it, especially at this price. It has some of the best colors and contrast I've seen on a monitor thanks to its QD-OLED curved panel. Topping it off with a 175 Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR True Black 400, games look great, with plenty of pop and smooth animation. It also comes calibrated nicely out of the box, for excellent accuracy.
The Philips Evnia 34M2C8600, featuring a similar QD-OLED 175 Hz panel, is also on sale for $569 as another option.
Hot Gaming Laptop DealsThe HP Victus 16.1" laptop featuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU is on sale for $1,499, down $100 from its original $1,599. Also packing an Intel Core i7-14700HX, it features top-specs such as 64GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, and even comes bundled with a 512GB external SSD.
If you don't need 64GB of RAM, but want the same NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, the Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop is available for only $1,149.99. Including the still-fast, but previous-generation Intel Core i9-13900H, you'll also get a 180Hz FHD IPS display, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.