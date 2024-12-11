CATEGORIES
PlayStation 5 Fortnite Edition Is Still $76 Off And Other Top Gaming Deals

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, December 11, 2024, 01:20 PM EDT
ps5 bundle
If you've been waiting for a great deal on a game console, multiple flavors of the Sony PlayStation 5 are being discounted at the moment. Sony has teamed up with Epic and Fortnite, the popular free-to-play game, and have a discounted bundles available. For example, the Fortnite Cobalt Star Disc Edition of the PS5 is now on sale for $424.00, and comes with included extras such as the Lego-style Cobalt Snowfoot outfit. This is almost a $76 savings from the original $499.99 launch MSRP of the disc version PS5. The PS5 digital-only console experienced a price increase from $399.99 to $449.99, so the current discounts remove some of that sting. 

Multiple PS5 Flavors Are Currently On Sale

The big question you'll have to ask yourself is if you want the disc version, or prefer to save a few bucks with the digital only offering. While the digital Fortnite bundle seems to be sold out at Amazon, it is currently available at Best Buy for $374.99. You'll get the same Fortnite extras, but sans disc drive for this version. We recommend springing for the disc version if you can though, as resale value of physical games adds extra flexibility to your collection over time. 

If you're not a fan of the Fortnite branding, the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition is also available for the same $424.00. Sony sells the same console for $424.99 direct, so Amazon has undercut the manufacturer by a buck. 

With the PlayStation 5 Pro debuting at a hefty $699.99 without an included disc drive, the $374.99 sale price of the vanilla PS5 seems like a relative bargain. The modest performance gains of the PS5 Pro also make its price-performance ratio fairly low in comparison, despite its best-in-class console crown. 

dualsense
If you already own a PS5 or PS5 Pro, Sony Dualsense controllers are also on sale. The standard PS5 Dualsense is available for just $54.00, a nice savings of 28% from its $74.99 MSRP. Other colors, such as Midnight Black and Cosmic Red are also available for the same $54.00 if you want to spice up your collection. Special colors such as Chroma Indigo are on sale too, but will come in at $59.99 as Sony typically charges more for those options.

Many Gaming Monitors Are Currently On Sale

If you need a new monitor to use with your PS5 or PC, the Samsung 34" Odyssey G85SB is on sale for $648.99. As an owner of this very monitor, I can fully recommend it, especially at this price. It has some of the best colors and contrast I've seen on a monitor thanks to its QD-OLED curved panel. Topping it off with a 175 Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR True Black 400, games look great, with plenty of pop and smooth animation. It also comes calibrated nicely out of the box, for excellent accuracy. 

The Philips Evnia 34M2C8600, featuring a similar QD-OLED 175 Hz panel, is also on sale for $569 as another option. 

Hot Gaming Laptop Deals 

The HP Victus 16.1" laptop featuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU is on sale for $1,499, down $100 from its original $1,599. Also packing an Intel Core i7-14700HX, it features top-specs such as 64GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, and even comes bundled with a 512GB external SSD.

If you don't need 64GB of RAM, but want the same NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, the Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop is available for only $1,149.99. Including the still-fast, but previous-generation Intel Core i9-13900H, you'll also get a 180Hz FHD IPS display, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
