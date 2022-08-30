CATEGORIES
home News

Sleek Pixel Watch Counts Down To Launch As Pricing Rumors Emerge

by Nathan WassonTuesday, August 30, 2022, 05:00 PM EDT
pixel watch launch price rumors news
Google unveiled the design of its upcoming Pixel Watch at Google I/O earlier this year, but left pricing and release date information sparse. The company simply stated that the smart watch is coming some time this fall. However, an anonymous tipster claiming to have inside information has passed along some details to 9to5Google. Assuming these details are accurate, the Pixel Watch will launch alongside the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro handsets.

Another leak from earlier this month pegged the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro as available for pre-order starting October 6, with the devices actually becoming available on October 13. The new Pixel Watch rumors have the wearable following this same release schedule, rather than launching independently. As for price, 9to5Google claims the LTE model will bear a $399 price tag. This price would undercut the Apple Watch Series 7, which starts at $399 but bumps up to $499 for the LTE model. However, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE edition is cheaper than either of these options, starting at $329.

pixel watch design news

Besides the launch date and price tag, we know that the Pixel Watch will ship in three different colors: silver, black, and gold. Ignoring the straps, the circular device is about 40mm wide and 14mm thick and features a button and a rotary crown on the side. Since Google previously acquired Fitbit, the health sensors in the Pixel Watch may be derived from Fitbit watches, namely the Fitbit Charge 5 and Luxe.

FCC listings also reveal that the Pixel Watch will have a magnetic charger that connects to USB-C ports. This charger will provide power to a 300mAh battery said to last around a day on a full charge. Lastly, an anonymous source told 9to5Google that the Pixel Watch will use Samsung’s Exynos 9110 paired with a co-processor, as well as 1.5GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Most of what we know about the Pixel Watch at this point is based on leaks and rumors, including the new price tag and launch date details, so we’ll have to see whether this information turns out to be correct.

Tags:  Google, SmartWatch, wearables, (nasdaq:goog), pixel watch
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment