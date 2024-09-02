CATEGORIES
Pixel Watch 3 Gets 3 Years Of Updates, How That Compares To Apple Watch And Galaxy Watch

by Ryan WhitwamMonday, September 02, 2024, 11:27 AM EDT
Google has clarified how long you can expect support for its new Pixel Watch 3, and it might be a little disappointing. The newly released smartwatch will get support for three years from release, which is the same as Google's last two wearable efforts and significantly shorter than the support promised by both Apple and Samsung for their flagship smartwatches.

The Pixel support site has been updated with guaranteed support timelines for Google's new raft of devices, including the Pixel Watch 3. The company says owners can expect to get regular updates through October 2027, whereas the Pixel Watch 2 runs dry in October of 2025, and the first-gen Pixel Watch will only get updates through October of next year.

Google moved up its Pixel unveiling and release by a few months this year, so it technically gets a little more support time than the previous models. That support can include security patches, as well as functional and feature updates—Google doesn't differentiate between the two for smartwatches like it does for phones and other devices.

Samsung, meanwhile, promises four years of software updates for its latest Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra releases. That means new features and security patches through summer 2028 on those devices. Apple is a bit harder to nail down. It doesn't publish specific support timelines for its Apple Watches, but the most recent software update to WatchOS 11 dropped support for the Series 5, Series 4, and SE. That's between four and five years of support, which is consistent with previous Apple end-of-life decisions.

So, the Pixel Watches aren't going to be as long-lived as the competition when it comes to software updates, but longer support might not help you. Google has also confirmed in a support document that it won't offer any repair options for the Pixel Watch 3. Just like the previous two models, your only option in the event of physical damage is to replace the device. That means there's also no official process to swap the battery. After three years, the lithium-ion cell in the Pixel Watch 3 will be in rough shape, and it'll probably be easier to simply buy a new watch at that point.

If that doesn't sit right with you, a Samsung or Apple watch will last a bit longer with updates, and you'll be able to repair it to take advantage of the longer support.
Tags:  Samsung, Apple, Google, wearables, pixel-watch-3
