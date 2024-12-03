Pixel Update Adds Internal Device Temp Monitoring, Here's How To Use It
While Pixel Troubleshooting seems like a standard app updated via the Play Store, you can't just launch it from the app drawer. It's integrated within the device settings, accessible under the Battery menu. The interface offers a few possible symptoms, like "battery draining too quickly" and "issue with charging." For each item, the app runs a test or displays diagnostic data.
The new update (v1.0.693922709) is now available for the Pixel 9, 8, 7, and 6 families—sorry, no Pixel Tablet support yet. If you're running Android 15, the update should appear and install on its own in the coming days, or you can manually update.
Following the update, the troubleshooting option for "Phone getting too warm" will be more informative. Previously, the phone would just assure you that everything was fine (or not). Now, the Pixel Troubleshooting app will display the device's battery temperature in addition to telling you whether or not everything is working correctly. If the phone is too toasty, the app might offer suggestions like "To cool down your phone, provide airflow to your phone if possible." It can also warn of low temperatures, suggesting you put the device in an inner pocket.
The Pixel Troubleshooting app will point users to support options if necessary, including live chat. However, there are plenty of other ways to investigate possible device issues. For example, there's a better diagnostics app already built into the phones. The full-featured diagnostic app is not exposed in the settings or the app list, though—you have to access it from the dialer by entering *#*#7287#*#*.
The full diagnostic app gives you access to myriad data regarding hardware components like the fingerprint sensor, cameras, and Bluetooth radio. You can run a test on almost anything in the phone to see if it's working correctly. There's also a full test option that runs all diagnostics. However, this tool is much more power than most people need when their phone is a little toasty.