Second-Gen Google Pixel Buds Gain Wireless Charging Certification Ahead Of Launch





Many Google fans have been looking forward to the second generation of the Pixel Buds wireless headphones hitting the market. Our first glimpse at the 2020 version of the Pixel Buds came at last year's Made by Google Event. Those who are already excited at the prospect of a new version of the earbuds should be excited to hear the latest news. The second-generation Pixel Buds earphones have received certification for wireless charging.

Google hasn't confirmed the wireless charging capability, however, any device that wants to be certified for Qi wireless charging has to go through the Wireless Power Consortium for approvals.





Anyone hoping the listing on the Wireless Power Consortium website would give up some additional details will be disappointed. The Pixel Buds case is pictured on the listing with a note that it is a power Class 0 Receiver and that registration was handed out on March 3, 2020. The listing also notes that the maximum received power is five watts. While that doesn't sound like much power, keep in mind that most wireless earbuds, including the AirPods Pro, are only able to charge at between one and two watts of power.

Another interesting tidbit is that we see this listing for the second-generation Pixel Buds before launch. Typically, the sort of certification image only shows up after the product has launched. Presumably, someone made a mistake. The upside is the product showing up now ahead of launch indicates that they should be ready to debut soon. All major competitors now offer wireless charging, and it would be hard for Google to compete without it. The new Pixel Buds previously received their Bluetooth certification in January.