Pixel Buds Pro 2 Deal For 22% Off Arrives Right As Google Rolls Out Great New Features





Google has begun rolling out a firmware update to its Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds that add several new features to the mix, such as adaptive audio and head gestures for calls and texts, among a few other perks. Even better, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is currently on sale for $50 below MSRP. Combined with the added features, the value proposition just got a lot stronger.





You can check out our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review for our full thoughts and analysis of these earbuds before the latest update arrived. In short, we praised Google's flagship earbuds for delivering clear and crisp audio, their excellent active noise cancellation (ANC) performance, comfortable fit, and solid battery life.





Our main gripes were the lack of high-res audio support, tying some features exclusively to Pixel phones, and the relatively high price. The current deal addresses the pricing critique, and it applies to several colorways.

"Advanced audio processing prioritizes your voice and eliminates background noise so your conversations with Gemini Live are uninterrupted, even when others are talking around you," Google explains.





Google also says its newest firmware is rolling out gradually, so it might be a minute before you get access to the latest upgrades. This will happen automatically when your Pixel Buds Pro 2 is connected to a Pixel phone or Android 6.0+ device, and takes about 10 minutes once the process starts. At least for the download portion—the actual installation begins once the earbuds are plopped into the included charging case "with a sufficient charge."





To manually check for a firmware update, set your earbuds into the charging case then open up the Google Pixel Buds app on your smartphone. From there, go to More Settings > Firmware update and tap Manual update available, then follow the prompts. Google says this should take about 15 minutes.



