Pixel 9 Owners Can Now Share Files Seamlessly With iPhone And Mac, Here's How

by Alan Velasco Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 02:18 PM EDT
After launching Android Quick Share functionality on its flagship Pixel 10 devices earlier this month, Google is now bringing the feature to the Pixel 9 series. Android Quick Share allowsAndroid users to send files to Apple users using AirDrop, which has been a long-running pain point for users with a varied mix of devices among friends, family and co-workers. Vice President of Engineering of the Android platform, Eric Kay, says that his team has “spent a lot of time and energy to make sure that we could build something that was compatible not only with iPhone but iPads and MacBooks.”

Additionally, Google says that “privacy and speed remain a priority, as the feature is engineered with multi-layered security at its foundation.” So users can send files with peace of mind, knowing that it’s a secure process. To access Quick Share, tap the “Share” button in the share menu and then select “Quick Share.” You can also swipe down to get to “Quick Settings” and then tap on “Quick Share.”

Unfortunately, not every Pixel 9 device is getting the new feature--it will only be available on the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This leaves the budget friendly Pixel 9a out in the cold, though the company doesn’t mention if this will change with a future update. Eligible Pixel 9 devices should gain access to Quick Share over the next few weeks; the rollout will happen in “phases.”

Seeing both Apple and Google improve cross compatibility and remove barriers between their respective ecosystems is a breath of fresh air. Perhaps this move foreshadows a day when full compatibility between iMessage and Google’s messaging is possible.

With the addition of this new feature, both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 may have become more enticing options for some users, and they happen to be on sale. Check out the deals below:
Pixel 9 (29% off)
Pixel 9 Pro (34% off)
Pixel 9 Pro XL (36% off)
Pixel 10 (14% off)
Pixel 10 Pro (11% off)
Pixel 10 Pro XL (11% off)
Alan Velasco

