by Shane McGlaunWednesday, March 04, 2020, 02:30 PM EDT

Here's Why Google Abruptly Pulled AT&T's Pixel 4 March Security Update

Yesterday Google launched the March security update for its Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL users. The update had two builds offered with one of them specifically for AT&T users. However, the AT&T version of the update had a flaw in it that has led to Google pulling the update for those users. There has been no official reason for the update having been pulled, and the rollout for AT&T users paused.

While Google and AT&T aren’t giving any details on why the update was removed, some users are coming forward on reddit that say after the update was applied to their Pixel 4 devices, Google Pay was broken. Word is that Google Pay was broken because Google hadn’t properly certified the update build. With the build not being properly certified, any app that relied on the same certifications as Google Pay would be broken as well.

The March security patch rollout started earlier this week and contained a new feature drop for the smartphones and resolved multiple issues and vulnerabilities. Some of the vulnerabilities addressed by the update were high to critical severity. The most severe of the fixes applied in the update included one related to the media framework and a remote attack that could potentially execute code on the device.

The update did cover more than just the Pixel 4 devices. It also updated Android 10 on the Pixel 3a XL, 3a, 3 XL, 3, Pixel 2 XL, and the Pixel 2. Late last month, we talked about how the new Pixel 4 call recording feature would work. At the time, the feature was hit and miss on if it worked for users. Some reported being unable to record calls between a Pixel 4 and an iPhone.



Via:  9to5Google
