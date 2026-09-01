Pixel 11 Pro Early Adopters Report Annoying Video Boost Static, Here's A Fix
A user on the pixel_phones subreddit first spotted the problem, in which some of the videos they captured had “static bursts every 5 seconds in the audio.” These static noises only appeared on videos where they had selected Video Boost, which is a feature that became available starting with the Pixel 8 Pro and Google says, “can take videos on your Pixel phone in higher quality and with better lighting, colors, and details.”
Fellow redditors chimed in to confirm they were also experiencing this issue and that it isn’t a one off, with one reply sharing that “I also have this, another user on the sub has mentioned it as well. Sounds exactly like this.” Meanwhile, another user posted that it’s only happening with roughly half of the videos where they opt to utilize the Video Boost feature.
Luckily, users have been able to find a workaround for this bug, which involves digging a bit through the settings of the Camera app. If you’re experiencing this yourself, find the Camera app, press and hold the app’s icon, select “app info,” choose “storage and cache,” and lastly tap on “clear cache.”
Once that’s done, open the Camera app, switch over to the Video mode, tap on “Settings,” which can be found on the bottom left, and turn off Audio zoom.
Making these changes has fixed the problem for most users, although one did report having to toggle the 60fps option off and back on again to get it working as intended.
Hopefully, Google can roll out an official fix sooner rather than later.