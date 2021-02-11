Porky's Revenge: Researchers Teach Pigs To Play Video Games





Somewhere between Babe and Elon Musk’s Neuralink experiments are pigs playing video games for science. Though it may sound bizarre, researchers Candace Croney and Sarah Boysen wanted to better understand the cognitive ability of pigs, through training and manipulating a joystick-operated video game task. This training and subsequent research have since led to some interesting results.





Over the years, it has been found that pigs are smart animals, and it has become something of common knowledge. While farm animals' intelligence may raise ethical concerns, the research is simply interesting to dig into. For this experiment, the subjects were two Yorkshire pigs and two Panepinto micro pigs trained with treats to manipulate a joystick using their snout. The hardware used for this experiment was a flight stick modified with a gear shift knob while connected to an IBM 386 personal computer.

Image Courtesy Of Eston Martz / Pennsylvania State University



After they successfully learned to manipulate the joystick, the trainers then taught the pigs to play a simple video game with the goal of moving a cursor to bump into a virtual target-wall. After four months, the micro pigs “were completing a disproportionate number of four- and three-walled targets during sessions and were therefore making little progress on two- and one-walled targets. To correct this, the pigs were now required to complete a minimum of 15 two- and one-walled targets during.” By this point, the researchers had sadly eliminated the Yorkshire pigs from the experiment due to their size.