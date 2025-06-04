Photoshop Finally Lands On Android, Here Are The Minimum Specs



The wait is finally over for Android users needing professional-grade image editing on the go. Several months after releasing the iOS version, Adobe has launched the public beta of its full-featured Photoshop app for Android, bringing its quintessential suite of creative tools – including its well-regarded Firefly-powered generative AI – available for free during the beta period. Of course, as with many Adobe Creative apps, expect to pay a subscription fee when the final product goes live.







At the Photoshop iOS announcement, Ashley Still, Adobe SVP of Digital Media stated that "we’re excited to bring the limitless creative possibilities of Photoshop to mobile, making the app’s iconic image editing and design capabilities accessible for everyone from professional artists and designers to a whole new generation of creators trying Photoshop for the first time.” Previously, Android users looking for any kind of Adobe-powered photo editing were largely limited to the more barebones Photoshop Express. Now, the new Photoshop app offers an experience mirroring much of its desktop counterpart , boasting familiar features like advanced selection tools, comprehensive layer management, masking capabilities, and the intuitive Tap Select tool for quick object isolation. Users can combine and blend images, utilize the Spot Healing Brush for blemish removal, and leverage Generative Fill to add or transform elements within their designs.At the Photoshop iOS announcement, Ashley Still, Adobe SVP of Digital Media stated that "we’re excited to bring the limitless creative possibilities of Photoshop to mobile, making the app’s iconic image editing and design capabilities accessible for everyone from professional artists and designers to a whole new generation of creators trying Photoshop for the first time.”





Likewise, the Android version is meant for both seasoned professionals seeking to make quick edits and a new generation of creators who've never touched Photoshop before. To aid new users, the app includes tutorials covering core functionalities like layers, selections, and generative AI.









