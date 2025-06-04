Photoshop Finally Lands On Android, Here Are The Minimum Specs
Previously, Android users looking for any kind of Adobe-powered photo editing were largely limited to the more barebones Photoshop Express. Now, the new Photoshop app offers an experience mirroring much of its desktop counterpart, boasting familiar features like advanced selection tools, comprehensive layer management, masking capabilities, and the intuitive Tap Select tool for quick object isolation. Users can combine and blend images, utilize the Spot Healing Brush for blemish removal, and leverage Generative Fill to add or transform elements within their designs.
At the Photoshop iOS announcement, Ashley Still, Adobe SVP of Digital Media stated that "we’re excited to bring the limitless creative possibilities of Photoshop to mobile, making the app’s iconic image editing and design capabilities accessible for everyone from professional artists and designers to a whole new generation of creators trying Photoshop for the first time.”
Perhaps the most exciting news for Android users is the current pricing (or the lack thereof): all features, including the premium generative AI tools, are completely free during the beta phase. While Adobe has not yet announced final pricing, it's expected to transition to a subscription model similar to the existing Photoshop Mobile and Web plan, which currently costs $7.99 per month or $69.99 annually.
To use the Photoshop (beta) app, devices need to be running Android 11 or later with a minimum of 6GB of RAM, although 8GB or more is recommended for the best performance. The app integrates with Adobe's Creative Cloud ecosystem, allowing users to move projects effortlessly between their mobile device, desktop, and web platforms.