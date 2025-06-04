CATEGORIES
home News

Photoshop Finally Lands On Android, Here Are The Minimum Specs

by Aaron LeongWednesday, June 04, 2025, 10:55 AM EDT
photoshop android trio1
The wait is finally over for Android users needing professional-grade image editing on the go. Several months after releasing the iOS version, Adobe has launched the public beta of its full-featured Photoshop app for Android, bringing its quintessential suite of creative tools – including its well-regarded Firefly-powered generative AI – available for free during the beta period. Of course, as with many Adobe Creative apps, expect to pay a subscription fee when the final product goes live.

hero photoshop android main

Previously, Android users looking for any kind of Adobe-powered photo editing were largely limited to the more barebones Photoshop Express. Now, the new Photoshop app offers an experience mirroring much of its desktop counterpart, boasting familiar features like advanced selection tools, comprehensive layer management, masking capabilities, and the intuitive Tap Select tool for quick object isolation. Users can combine and blend images, utilize the Spot Healing Brush for blemish removal, and leverage Generative Fill to add or transform elements within their designs.

At the Photoshop iOS announcement, Ashley Still, Adobe SVP of Digital Media stated that "we’re excited to bring the limitless creative possibilities of Photoshop to mobile, making the app’s iconic image editing and design capabilities accessible for everyone from professional artists and designers to a whole new generation of creators trying Photoshop for the first time.”

Likewise, the Android version is meant for both seasoned professionals seeking to make quick edits and a new generation of creators who've never touched Photoshop before. To aid new users, the app includes tutorials covering core functionalities like layers, selections, and generative AI.

photoshop android1

Perhaps the most exciting news for Android users is the current pricing (or the lack thereof): all features, including the premium generative AI tools, are completely free during the beta phase. While Adobe has not yet announced final pricing, it's expected to transition to a subscription model similar to the existing Photoshop Mobile and Web plan, which currently costs $7.99 per month or $69.99 annually. 

To use the Photoshop (beta) app, devices need to be running Android 11 or later with a minimum of 6GB of RAM, although 8GB or more is recommended for the best performance. The app integrates with Adobe's Creative Cloud ecosystem, allowing users to move projects effortlessly between their mobile device, desktop, and web platforms.
Tags:  Android, Mobile, photography, photoshop, (NASDAQ:ADBE), (nasdaq:goog)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment