Canon's Wild Dual Fisheye EOS R Lens Primed For Creating Immersive 8K VR Content
There had been rumors that Canon was working on a rather unique lens, but we now have official confirmation. Canon just announced their upcoming RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens whose purpose is to capture VR footage. The intention of the product is to make viewers feel as if they are “part of the story that you create” and to make it more convenient for creators to get and edit VR footage.
According to Canon, the lens is the “world's first digital interchangeable lens that can capture stereoscopic 3D 180° VR imagery to a single image sensor.” The RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens pairs with Canon’s EOS R5 that will eventually be updated with firmware 1.5.0. It specifically pairs with the EOS R5 because of its 8K video capability.
Its most notable physical feature is its two fisheye lenses. They feature a 5.2mm focal length and a maximum aperture of f/2.8 to a deep depth of field f/16. The lenses are 60mm apart and incorporate Canon Super Spectra Coating, Canon Sub-wavelength Structure Coating, and Fluorine Coating on the front surface of the front element. They also include dust and water-resistant sealing. The lens is also supposedly very lightweight and portable.
The lens is part of Canon’s upcoming EOS VR System that will process and convert VR footage that is usable in a variety of editing software programs. They will offer their own editing software as well as an EOS VR Plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro. The edited footage will be able to be viewed on devices like the Oculus Quest 2. Both will be available through a two-tier subscription service that will reportedly be available in early 2022. There is currently no pricing information about Canon's EOS VR Software solutions.
The Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens will be available for purchase this December for $1,999 USD. The EOS R5 is currently priced at $3,899 USD. This is a significant investment, but the pricing is in line with other specialty lenses and professional equipment.
Image courtesy of Canon.
