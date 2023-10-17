Now That Starfield Is Out, Bethesda's Pete Hines Calls It A Career
After nearly 25 years of being one of the most recognizable voices and faces of Bethesda Softworks, Pete Hines announced he is leaving the company and retiring from the videogame industry altogether. Hines said his decision did not come quickly or easily, but after the successful launch of Starfield, he just felt the time was right.
Hines began his career with Bethesda in 1999, which led him to become the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications. Many in the industry knew him as the go-to guy when it came to wanting to know what was going on with the company throughout the years. In a tweet, Hines signed off from his position, remarking, "After 24 years, I have decided my time at Bethesda Softworks has come to an end."
Hines noted that the launch of Starfield, Bethesda's biggest game launch ever, marked a perfect time to bring his career to an end. While the game had its detractors, it was met with a lot of positivity from fans who fell in love with the space-based open world they had waited so long for.
Bethesda added a bit of levity to the announcement with another tweet that asked for Hines to be excused from work, as he had devoted so much time, love, and care to Bethesda, and that he had been prescribed ongoing treatment of lots of gaming, devoting care and affection to foster pups, card collecting, having fun with friends, and "of course... more games!"
As with others who have announced their departure from companies as of late, Hines expressed, "This is certainly not goodbye by any means." He expressed his gratitude to the fans and co-workers who made his journey "the greatest experience" of his life.