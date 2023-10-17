CATEGORIES
home News

Now That Starfield Is Out, Bethesda's Pete Hines Calls It A Career

by Tim SweezyTuesday, October 17, 2023, 11:40 AM EDT
hero starfield astronaut on planet
After nearly 25 years of being one of the most recognizable voices and faces of Bethesda Softworks, Pete Hines announced he is leaving the company and retiring from the videogame industry altogether. Hines said his decision did not come quickly or easily, but after the successful launch of Starfield, he just felt the time was right.

Hines began his career with Bethesda in 1999, which led him to become the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications. Many in the industry knew him as the go-to guy when it came to wanting to know what was going on with the company throughout the years. In a tweet, Hines signed off from his position, remarking, "After 24 years, I have decided my time at Bethesda Softworks has come to an end."

bethesda tweet pete hines

Bethesda joined in the farewell with its own tweet, remarking, "Pete's public presence was only a small part of his role at Bethesda, although the way he represented us carried over into the values he nurtured here: authenticity, integrity and passion."

Hines noted that the launch of Starfield, Bethesda's biggest game launch ever, marked a perfect time to bring his career to an end. While the game had its detractors, it was met with a lot of positivity from fans who fell in love with the space-based open world they had waited so long for.

Bethesda added a bit of levity to the announcement with another tweet that asked for Hines to be excused from work, as he had devoted so much time, love, and care to Bethesda, and that he had been prescribed ongoing treatment of lots of gaming, devoting care and affection to foster pups, card collecting, having fun with friends, and "of course... more games!"

As with others who have announced their departure from companies as of late, Hines expressed, "This is certainly not goodbye by any means." He expressed his gratitude to the fans and co-workers who made his journey "the greatest experience" of his life.
Tags:  Video Games, bethesda, Skyrim, pete hines, starfield
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment