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Perplexity’s Personal Computer AI Agent Is Now Available to All Mac Users

by Tim SweezyFriday, May 08, 2026, 10:23 AM EDT
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Perplexity has opened up its Personal Computer feature to all Mac users through a new desktop app, the company announced on Thursday. The app lets AI agents work across your local files, installed applications, and the web, handling multi-step tasks that would normally require a lot of manual switching between programs.

Personal Computer didn't appear out of nowhere. It's an expansion of Perplexity Computer, the company's general-purpose AI "digital worker," which was designed to handle complex tasks from start to finish. The Mac app takes that system off Perplexity's servers and brings it closer to where you actually work.

Perplexity describes the result as a "personal orchestrator" that splits work between your Mac and its own servers, depending on what's needed. In practice, that means it can read and write your local files, open and interact with Mac apps, and browse the web, all within the same task. Files it creates are kept in a secure sandbox, and everything it does is auditable and reversible.

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Pressing both Command keys brings up Personal Computer, and it responds to typed or spoken instructions, automatically surfacing useful quick actions. Personal Computer works on any Mac running macOS 14 Sonoma or later, though Perplexity recommends the Mac mini as the ideal machine because it lets the agent run continuously around the clock, though it can be difficult to find right now. The appeal there is practical: you can kick off a task from your iPhone and come back to find it done on your Mac, with the system running quietly in the background until it needs you to approve or decide something.

If you pair the app with Perplexity's Comet browser, it can also operate web-based tools that don't have their own direct connectors. The app can work with over 400 connectors and tap into your personal context, all within a secure environment on Perplexity's servers.

The app is best suited for tasks that span multiple apps or sources. You could ask it to cross-reference a spreadsheet against several web pages, compare documents stored locally, or pull together a report from notes scattered across different apps. It can also do things like work through a to-do list or sort a cluttered downloads folder. According to the company, a Pro plan includes access to GPT-5.2, Claude Sonnet 4.6, Gemini 3.1 Pro Thinking, Grok 4.1, and Perplexity's in-house Sonar 2 model. Users can opt to switch between models with one click depending on the task at hand.

Anyone can download the new Mac app, but access to the Personal Computer agent features requires a Pro or Max subscription. The app is available as a direct download from Perplexity's website. It's not on the Mac App Store yet. The older Perplexity Mac app will be retired in the coming weeks.
Tags:  AI, chatgpt, claude, grok, perplexity ai
Tim Sweezy

Tim Sweezy

Tim's first PC was a Tandy TRS-80 and cut his gaming teeth on Pong, Atari, and the local arcade. He now enjoys sharing his passion for tech with his sons and grandsons. Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
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