Street Fighter 6 Gamers Rage At Capcom For Awful Monetization Tactics

Capcom announced on the the social media network formerly known as Twitter, and now called X, that its "Outfit 3" DLC for all 18 launch characters in Street Fighter 6 is now available. Unfortunately for Capcom, the announcement did not go over so well, resulting in players calling out the publisher for its "dreadful pricing." One user called it "EXTREMELY predatory," a sentiment that repeated itself in the thread. So, what's all the fuss about?





The ire is not over the costumes themselves, or even the fact that Capcom is selling skins on top of the game's base price. It's the pricing model that is riling up fans of the Street Fighter franchise. And specifically, what's at issue is how Capcom prices its Fighter Coins, which is the in-game currency that can be used to buy various digital bits (essentially microtransactions), including the new costumes.













Players can only buy Fighter Coins in certain bundles. Here's how pricing breaks down...