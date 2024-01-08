PC Is Kicking Console's Butt In Gaming Revenue But The Real Winner Is This Platform

PC gaming may be the best graphically, but mobile gaming is the most popular







Of some interest is the smaller $5 billion revenue of the While gamers will swoon at the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs for the best experience, one can't ignore cost as a factor. Likewise, mobility and being able to play on phones, handhelds, and other mobile hardware means that gamers have much more flexibility on how they enjoy their gaming experience.Of some interest is the smaller $5 billion revenue of the virtual reality and augmented reality gaming markets. With Apple and Meta making huge strides towards developing better VR and AR hardware, this is certainly a sector of the market to watch out for. Will the rise of VR gaming eventually replace mobile, PC, or console gaming in any significant numbers? That question will only be answered with time, and with compelling enough hardware that gamers actually want to use.

However, there are a myriad of ways to generate revenue, ranging from loot packs and online subscriptions, to special editions, which undoubtedly skew the results here. PC gamers are used to the onslaught on their wallets over the years.Mobile gaming is often cheaper by comparison, given its more stripped down nature and having to run on less capable hardware. This makes the $101 billion dollar amount even more impressive, showcasing the large user base of consumers gaming on mobile platforms. Give credit to in-game purchases, no doubt.