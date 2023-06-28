How Far Can You Get In The Password Game Before Tapping Out?





We accidentally killed our pet chicken who lived in the password.





This isn’t too far different from password standards you have seen in the past, though when most people see these, they have a predictable method for generating a password, like taking a year and exclamation onto the end of something they know such as their dog’s name.





This is not particularly secure as that information can be found or guessed relatively easily. Therefore, NIST recommends that people approach passwords with more length than complexity, perhaps with a passphrase like “H0tHardware.is.the.best.site.f0r.tech.news!” or “correct horse battery staple” to give a couple of examples. With the latter recommendation, you might have seen something similar with an XKCD comic because, of course there is a relevant XKCD for this topic.