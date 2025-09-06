SquareX Cybersecurity Firm Demos Alarming Browser-Based Passkey Attacks
This should serve as a "wake-up call" to the wider security community, since it means that passkeys can, in fact, be stolen without stealing or even hacking the authentication device on which the passkey is stored. If users do not secure their web browsers from third-party extensions and script injection, especially enterprise users operating at-scale, passkeys remain about as vulnerable as traditional authentication methods. Granted, passkeys still need compromised software to circumvent, unlike passwords which can and have been cracked by AI. SquareX advises both individuals and enterprise users to limit browser extensions to trusted sources and frequently review installed add-ons to minimize exposure, since otherwise-innocuous extensions can be hijacked after installation due to a cyber-attack or malicious purchase.
In light of the widespread adoption and encouragement of passkeys over passwords by Big Tech, this news is sure to turn some heads. As CySecurity.News notes in its coverage, more than 15 billion passkeys are already in use worldwide. If users remain on-point and secure their browsers properly, that's 15 billion examples of next-generation authentication at work. But knowing the cybersecurity landscape and how often even sensitive enterprises leave key machines and software unsecured, that number looks ominous in light of this news.