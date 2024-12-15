CATEGORIES
Microsoft Warns Billions Of Users To Ditch And Delete Your Passwords Now

by Alan VelascoSunday, December 15, 2024, 09:05 AM EDT
microsoft passkeys hero
As more and more sites and services have required login accounts, users have become overwhelmed with having to juggle so many passwords. This typically leads to users making poor choices, such as reusing passwords or passwords that are too simple and inherently unsecure. The situation has improved slightly with two-factor authentication methods (2FA), with one time pass codes sent by SMS or e-mail. Passkeys have been touted as what will finally replace passwords, and Microsoft is doing its part to make it a reality, as the company is now pleading with its users to ditch and delete passwords ASAP.

In an effort to get users to shift over to passkeys, Microsoft has worked on providing this authentication scheme as an option to several of its services, including Xbox, Microsoft Copilot and Microsoft 365. The company is eager for users to adopt this new sign-in option because the number of password attacks it blocks continues to grow, with Microsoft stating that it's currently blocking 7,000 such attacks per second.

microsoft passkeys body

Microsoft’s rollout of passkeys started with small steps, providing a simple option within a user’s account setting’s page alongside adding a passkey option to a user’s sign-in page. Additionally, the company added small prompts to try and nudge users to switch from using a password to a passkey. Along the way the company has learned when and how to message passkeys to users so that they’re more likely to make the change.

Microsoft envisions a future where passwords are no longer used, and passkeys are the default method of account authentication. It’s easier for users to manage, and will make life a lot more difficult for bad actors who’ve long been able to take advantage of the weaknesses inherit with password use.

There’s still a lot of work left to do, as Microsoft is only one company and can only accomplish so much on devices its operating systems and services are connected to. Hopefully other major tech players take advantage of Microsoft’s findings and use it to get us to a password-free future that's a lot more secure.
