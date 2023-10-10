Intel Panther Lake CPU Breaks Cover In App Update, What We Know So Far
Long-lived system information and benchmark app AIDA64 just received a beta update featuring a plethora of new hardware support, ranging from new GPUs, motherboard sensors, and CPUs. One of the most noteworthy additions in the patch is preliminary support for Intel's future CPU lineup codenamed Panther Lake.
AIDA64 is one of the first applications to list hardware support of any kind for Panther Lake. Very little is known about this future CPU architecture, but we do know that it is a ways away and will launch after Raptor Lake Refresh, Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake, and Lunar Lake launch in 2023-2025.
Panther Lake is expected to build on the same tile-based design philosophy that is driving Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake, and Lunar Lake. "Tile" is Intel’s terminology for what AMD would call a "chiplet". Meteor Lake will be the first Intel consumer design to incorporate dedicated tiles for the cores (on the compute tile), the SoC, the GPU, and I/O. It's impossible to know at this point how Panther Lake will build on Meteor Lake’s original design, but we expect it will at least be a lot faster and more power efficient than those processors, and possibly add even more chiplets into the mix.
Panther Lake is also expected to arrive with one of Intel’s new process nodes with a feature sized measured in angstroms, known as 18A. This node features all of Intel’s cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, including its new RibbonFET and PowerVia technologies. Assuming Arrow Lake utilizes Intel’s 20A process (which is a step before 18A), Panther Lake is likely to be at least 10% more efficient than Arrow Lake, not considering additional architectural improvements Intel might add.
Details on Panther Lake’s GPU cropped up several months ago in an Intel roadmap leak, confirming that Panther Lake will come with Intel’s 3rd generation discrete GPU architecture codenamed Celestial. These GPUs are just as mysterious as Panther Lake itself, but reports say Celestial will come out in the 2nd half of 2026 utilizing TSMC’s 3nm process node.
That’s all that we really know about Panther Lake at this point. There’s almost no concrete information surrounding Panther Lake, but it's understandable given how far away its release is. We should know more in the upcoming few years once Panther Lake gets closer to release.