Intel Panther Lake CPU Breaks Cover In App Update, What We Know So Far





Long-lived system information and benchmark app AIDA64 just received a beta update featuring a plethora of new hardware support, ranging from new GPUs, motherboard sensors, and CPUs. One of the most noteworthy additions in the patch is preliminary support for Intel's future CPU lineup codenamed Panther Lake.

Panther Lake is expected to build on the same tile-based design philosophy that is driving Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake, and Lunar Lake. "Tile" is Intel’s terminology for what AMD would call a "chiplet". Meteor Lake will be the first Intel consumer design to incorporate dedicated tiles for the cores (on the compute tile), the SoC, the GPU, and I/O. It's impossible to know at this point how Panther Lake will build on Meteor Lake’s original design, but we expect it will at least be a lot faster and more power efficient than those processors, and possibly add even more chiplets into the mix.





Source: AIDA64 beta update featuring preliminary Intel Panther Lake support.