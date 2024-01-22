Palworld Devs Scramble To Fix Major Bugs As Popularity Continues To Skyrocket





Palworld is the biggest paid game on Steam, and #3 overall, only beaten by two free games.

This really is unprecedented success for a game with as small of a development budget as this title had, and it really shows how much pent-up demand there was for a game like this. People have been joking about the immense popularity of a hypothetical Pokémon MMO for literal decades, and while Palworld is neither a proper MMO nor an actual Pokémon game, it hits close enough to both marks that it is reaping the oats that Game Freak sowed





Popular livestreamer JFJ posted a concise review of the game, calling it surprisingly fun.

Yes, you really can team up with your friends and ride Pals across the sky.

That's not say that there haven't been any bugs at all, though. Palworld has a major problem right now that the developers have made a specific advisory about, and if you don't heed their warnings, you could end up with your character in an unfixable weakened state. An item called "Memory Reset Drug" that's intended to allow you to respec your custom character may not give you the correct stats after usage, and there's currently no way to fix this. In other words, you could end up with permanently-reduced Capture Power on that character, with the only solution being to re-roll and start over—a time-consuming endeavor.





Enlisting Pals to work in your base is a major part of the game.