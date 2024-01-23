Palworld's Immense Popularity Sparks Death Threats And Slander From Toxic Gamers





Bucky, the community manager at Pocketpair, reported on X that amidst the plethora of messages flooding in, they are encountering death threats, threats to the company, and “massively outlandish claims.” Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe also reported similar findings with “slanderous comments against our artists, and we are seeing tweets that appear to be death threats.”





Of course, we somewhat expect this sort of thing to happen, even as terrible as it is, just due to how the internet is. However, it seems this is a bit out of the ordinary, so why are people attacking Palworld and its developers?

The most obvious answer to this question lies with the potential Pokémon plagiarism, but going even further than that is the thought that Palworld has used AI to generate “Pals” off of Pokémon content. This has a lot of people up in arms, but the evidence for this is not as clear as some would make it out to be.





Setting aside the fact that determining if AI was used in the first place is darn near impossible, Steam has policies that make it so a developer must disclose if AI was used in a game. However, no such disclosure exists on the Steam page, and given the explosion of popularity, we would expect Steam and Valve to have a rather close eye on this. Further, it would seem that the CEO has used or is aware of the use of AI for generating Pokémon knockoffs in the past, and while potentially suspicious, is not substantiated.