Palword Feybreak Update: New Island, Bounty NPCs And A Whole Lot More
The new island, dubbed Feybreak, will bring a fresh new area for players to explore. It’s an island filled with mystery that includes glowing sand, a formidable new faction called Feybreak Warriors that possess a powerful missile battery camp, and several new Pals that can be captured. Additionally, there is a new resource, Hexolite Quartz, that can only be found on this new island.
While Palworld already has a lot of activities for players to enjoy, there will now be “bounty” NPCs available too. These are characters that are classified as “dangerous criminals,” and will appear across the Palpagos islands. Players will be able to hunt these shady characters down and turn them in for justice. Doing so will net a nice cash reward.
One of the meaningful gameplay changes coming with this update is Hardcore Mode. This is another aspect being borrowed from Pokémon, although this time from the Pokémon community. Many gamers have enjoyed playing through what’s referred to as a “Nuzlocke” run, which namely places a permadeath limitation on both the player-controlled character and their Pokémon roster. Hardcode Mode brings this challenging element to Palworld. Additionally, a Random Pal Mode will randomize where Pals spawn, either by region or completely at random.
This is a solid update for Palworld. Current players will likely appreciate the changes and additions being made, and they will likely bring back many who might’ve gotten bored and went off to try other games.