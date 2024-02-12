Delidded AMD Ryzen 8700G Hits All-Core 5GHz Speeds, iGPU Overclocked To 3.5GHz





Popular German overclocker der8auer delided a Ryzen 7 8700G to see what untapped performance could be squeezed out of AMD’s latest Zen 4 APU. He found that delidding the chip and replacing the stock thermal interface material with better alternatives resulted in significantly better thermals, and was able to overclock the 8700G's CPU cores to 5.3GHz, achieving performance similar to AMD’s faster Ryzen 7 7700X . He was also able to take the integrated Radeon GPU's frequency up to 3.5GHz.

Another difference is that the Ryzen 8000G series utilizes a single monolithic die instead of the multi-chiplet design found in the Ryzen 7000 series. Both the Ryzen 7000 and Ryzen 8000G series share the same Zen 4 CPU architecture, but they are built differently have different integrated graphics configurations. AMD is using a monolithic die because the 8000G series is a direct variation of its mobile mobile CPUs, where power and real estate are at a premium.









AMD Zen 4 CPU's Delidded: Ryzen 9 7950X on the bottom, Ryzen 7 8700G on top







While testing, Der8auer found that the Cryosheet was able to significantly drop temps in Cinebench R23, going from 75°C in stock form down to just 65°C. With PBO enabled, similar thermal improvements were observed,with the chip going from 85°C stock down to around 70-75°C with the Cryosheet installed. With liquid metal, the 8700G’s thermal characteristics improved even more. With PBO-disabled temperatures came down as low as 55°C in Cinebench R23, and with PBO enabled, temps hovered around 65°C.



