Origin PC Unveils High Octane Thin And Light Alder Lake Gaming Laptops With RTX 30 GPUs





Give credit to Corsair, it isn’t letting Origin PC sit idle after acquiring the boutique PC builder just shy of three years ago. Corsair’s boutique arm has steadily released new and updated product lines since then, the latest of which is a handful of upgraded thin and light gaming laptops combining Intel’s 12th Gen Core Alder Lake-H processors with NVIDIA’s mobile GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.





Starting with the biggest of the bunch, the retooled EVO17-S is described as a “performance powerhouse,” and on paper that certainly seems to apply. It packs up to one of Intel’s fastest mobile processors, the Core i9-12900H with six P-cores clocked at up to 5GHZ, eight E-cores, and 20 threads. It also boasts 24MB of L3 cache.









This is paired with up to a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti mobile GPU , along with up to 8TB of storage and up to 64GB of DDR5 memory. And for connectivity, you’re looking at Wi-Fi 6 for wireless chores, the USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A port, a single Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI 2.1 output, an Ethernet port, and an SD card reader.





A fully loaded system as outlined as such doesn’t come cheap—around $5,300. You can get that down to $3,358 by dropping to 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 480TB SSD, while keeping the Core i9-12900H and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti combo. That also gets you a version of the 17.3-inch display with a 2560x1440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.





The display specifications are tied to your choice of CPU. The other option is a Core i7-12700H processor, which downgrades the display to 1080p and 144Hz. That also brings the price down to $2,999, which is the cost of entry for the EVO17-S. All of this comes wrapped in a package that measures 15.5 x 10.2 x 0.78 inches and weighs 5.07 pounds. There’s also a workstation version (NT-17) that starts at the same price with the same specs.





Next on the list is the EVO15-S and the workstation equivalent, the NT-15. These are both offered a Core i9-12900H and GeForce RTX 3080 combo, or a Core i7-12700H paired with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. The display is the same either way—15.6-inch 1440p panel with a 240Hz refresh rate.





The rest of the specs are the same as the 17-inch version, with the starting price set at $2,299.









In addition to those updated laptop lines, Origin PC introduced two brand new models, the EVO14-S and NT-14. These pair a Core i7-12700H processor with a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and wrap them around a 14-inc WQXGA (2880x1800) display with a 90Hz refresh rate.





You can’t change the CPU or GPU, but you can configure up to 8TB of DDR4 memory (not DDR5) and up to 64TB of SSD storage just like the other models. And for connectivity, you’re looking at a pair of USB-A ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a Thunderbolt 3 port, an HDMI 2.1 output, and an SD card reader. Pricing starts at $1,699.



