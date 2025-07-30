CATEGORIES
Opera Accuses Microsoft Of Dirty Tactics To Thwart Competition In Browser Wars

by Victor AwogbemilaWednesday, July 30, 2025, 02:25 PM EDT
Opera filed a complaint against Microsoft, accusing it of unfairly promoting its browser to the detriment of others. In Opera’s complaint with Brazil's anti-trust authority (CADE), the software company accused Microsoft of influencing major PC manufacturers to install Edge as the default browser on all new laptops they sell. This practice, it argues, disadvantages other browsers like Opera.

Opera also accuses Microsoft of deploying "manipulative design tactics" or "dark patterns, " making it difficult for users to switch from Edge to other browsers. For instance, it pointed out that "Microsoft deploys obtrusive banners and messages discouraging users from downloading alternative browsers at the very moment they are searching for those browsers on Edge. Microsoft ignores users' default choices in critical moments, such as opening PDFs, accessing links in emails, and using the Windows Search bar, opening Edge instead."

In the words of McParlan, General Counsel at Opera, "Microsoft thwarts browser competition on Windows at every turn." This discontent from Opera aligns with other complaints against big tech for alleged monopolistic practices that tend to unfairly undermine smaller competitors. These complaints have led to investigations resulting in fines against major tech companies such as Facebook and Apple.

Opera is asking Brazilian anti-trust regulators to force Microsoft to stop using deceptive practices within Windows that steer people to Edge, implement a fair browser selection screen for users, and allow other browsers to be installed and set as default by PC makers.

However, having failed to convince the European Commission to designate Microsoft Edge as a gatekeeper within the Digital Markets Act (DMA), it remains to be seen whether it can successfully persuade the Brazilian authority with this latest complaint.

