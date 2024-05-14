OpenAI's Groundbreaking GPT-4o Teaches ChatGPT Intimate Real Time Conversation









It would be easy to assume based on the name "GPT-4o" that OpenAI's new model is merely an iteration on its previous work, and in the strictest sense, that's sort of true. If you look only at benchmarks, GPT-4o is an extremely minor improvement over OpenAI's previous work on GPT-4 Turbo . This release isn't about benchmarks, though. This release is about capabilities, and specifically, one capability: native multimodality.

Benchmarks didn't change much, but that's not the point. (click for legible)



If you're not putting A and B together to get C yet, let us spell it out for you: GPT-4o can interact with you in a radically more natural fashion than any previous AI model. You can speak to it in natural language and it will respond almost instantaneously. The average latency for a voice response from GPT-4 Turbo was over five seconds—the average response time for GPT-4o is apparently 320 milliseconds, around the same as human reaction time.





OpenAI's Sam Altman's comments on interacting with GPT-4o.



