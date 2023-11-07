ChatGPT Skyrockets To 100M Weekly Active Users As OpenAI Unveils GPT-4 Turbo





That's an incredible number by itself, but arguably even more impressive are the revelations that ChatGPT has "over two million developers" working with the technology, and that that number includes "over 92%" of Fortune 500 companies. It seems almost everyone is working with ChatGPT in some capacity.





GPT-4 Turbo is in preview for developers at the moment, with a wider release coming in a few weeks. Developers will be pleased to hear that prices for API access to GPT-4 Turbo are significantly cheaper than for the original incarnation: $0.01 per input token, and $0.03 per output token, a reduction in price by 1/3 for inputs and 1/2 for outputs.





Above: Example "GPTs", apps built on ChatGPT. Top: OpenAI's Sam Altman introduces the GPT store.