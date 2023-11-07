ChatGPT Skyrockets To 100M Weekly Active Users As OpenAI Unveils GPT-4 Turbo
You may not realize it, but you're probably interacting with a GPT-family AI almost every day. It stands as the most popular of the large language models by far, and it is impressively-capable, with the latest version able to ace the MCAT and pass the BAR. In fact, it's more popular than most people even realized, as creators OpenAI announced at the company's Developer Day that the service has 100 million weekly users.
That's an incredible number by itself, but arguably even more impressive are the revelations that ChatGPT has "over two million developers" working with the technology, and that that number includes "over 92%" of Fortune 500 companies. It seems almost everyone is working with ChatGPT in some capacity.
That's why it's a good thing that OpenAI has also announced a new tier of service for ChatGPT, as well as new lowered pricing for that tier. Known as GPT-4 Turbo, the new tier is an updated version of GPT-4 that has information context up through April 2023 (where the previous version cut off at January 2022.) It supports prompts up to 300 pages in length, and it is also multi-modal now, with the ability to work in both text and images.
GPT-4 Turbo is in preview for developers at the moment, with a wider release coming in a few weeks. Developers will be pleased to hear that prices for API access to GPT-4 Turbo are significantly cheaper than for the original incarnation: $0.01 per input token, and $0.03 per output token, a reduction in price by 1/3 for inputs and 1/2 for outputs.
What if you're not a developer, but you still want to use GPT-4 Turbo for some particular task or service? Well, soon, that won't be a problem. The company is launching its own app store where people can create their own "GPTs", or customized versions of the GPT-4 Turbo model tuned to specific tasks and given custom additional datasets. Folks will be able to not only upload their customized GPTs to the OpenAI storefront, but also earn money based on the usage of their creation, which is pretty fascinating as a concept. OpenAI says it hasn't figure out the monetization yet, though.
Conveniently, OpenAI has also streamlined its tools into a single interface; users of ChatGPT can not only talk to the bot, but also generate images using DALL-E, analyze data through prompts or uploaded files, and even search PDFs. Previously, users would have had to flip between multiple different sites to make use of all these functions, but now you can do it all from within a conversation.
Just like with the rise of television, video games, and the internet, we're on the cusp of something that's going to completely change society as we know it, but because it doesn't look like the fantastical artificial intelligence of films, most people don't realize that it's happening. If you haven't tried out GPT for yourself, you should give it a shot for free over at Bing. You might be surprised at how useful it is. Alternatively, you can head over to the OpenAI blog to read about all the updates and changes.