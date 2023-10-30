CATEGORIES
home News

ChatGPT Tests Its Ability To Read And Interact With PDFs And Other File Uploads

by Nathan OrdMonday, October 30, 2023, 02:29 PM EDT
openai adds file reading feature to chatgpt 2
Since its inception, ChatGPT has been an incredibly useful tool to generate ideas and content, write code, or perform more menial tasks that can free-up humans for higher level tasks. Even Boston Dynamics integrated the tool with its robotic dog Spot recently, to enable it to “talk.” Now, OpenAI is expanding ChatGPT’s capabilities by allowing file upload to allow the AI to read and interact with PDFs and other file types to generate responses.

openai adds file reading feature to chatgpt

ChatGPT Plus subscribers may notice a new feature rolling out that allows file upload directly in ChatGPT. According to reddit user, luokai, the model can chat about PDFs or other file types and generate a response based on information contained within them. We used this to upload a cover letter to get feedback on it, and while it is not perfect, as you can see below, it is certainly useful.

cover letter openai adds file reading feature to chatgpt

The other interesting thing that this could be used for is malware analysis, though when we tested it, there were some errors and warnings. ChatGPT says that “this environment is not a full-fledged malware analysis lab, so I'll be limited to static analysis and some other basic techniques.” Also, it did not like processing the samples we gave it generally, but we do not know if there is some file scanning happening on the backend or if it is a slightly buggy feature that is being improved.

malware openai adds file reading feature to chatgpt

Beyond the file reading, ChatGPT will also automatically select a model based on the conversation, so you do not have to choose what exactly you want to do going into a ChatGPT session. This will make interactions with ChatGPT significantly more seamless overall.

threads openai adds file reading feature to chatgpt

All in all, OpenAI’s new features for ChatGPT are impressive additions to the platform that make it stronger than ever. Hopefully, we will see these features roll out beyond just ChatGPT Plus members, but that may be quite a way down the line. In any event, if you want to test this out and you are a Plus subscriber, you can enable beta features in ChatGPT settings to test this and more.

Side note: the above hero image in this piece was generated by Dall-E 2 from OpenAI.
Tags:  security, AI, ml, chatgpt
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment