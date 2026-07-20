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OneXPlayer's $2,499 OLED Handheld With Ryzen AI Max+ 388 Is Now Available

by Paul LillyMonday, July 20, 2026, 09:28 AM EDT
OneXPlayer X2 Mini Pro handheld.
OneXPlayer's new X2 Mini Pro gaming handheld with an OLED display and Ryzen AI Max+ firepower is now available to purchase following a successful crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, though only players with deep pockets need apply. Pricing starts at $2,499 and, depending on the hardware and options, scales to $3,079.

The prices are being presented as discounted launch rates, too, meaning the X2 Mini Pro could get more expensive as time goes on. Either way, OneXPlayer has positioned the X2 Mini Pro as a premium handheld priced similarly to higher-end gaming laptops and desktops. Is it worth the money? Let's go over some key specs.

OneXPlayer's X2 Mini Pro handheld boasts a decent-sized 8.8-inch OLED display with a 1920x1200 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio) and 30-144Hz variable refresh rate. Other key attributes include HDR support, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. And being an OLED panel, the response time should effectively instantaneous (a fraction of a millisecond).

The new handheld goes all-in with AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 388+, a potent Strix Halo APU with an 8-core/16-thread configuration clocked at 3.6GHz to 5GHz. It also features 8MB of L2 cache, 32MB of L3 cache, an onboard neural processing unit (NPU) capable of up to 50 TOPS, and Radeon 8060S graphics with 40 cores clocked at up to 2.9GHz.

Combined with the GPU, the APU as a whole is rated to deliver up to 118 TOPS of AI muscle. That said, the target audience is gamers, not AI developers.

As for the promotional pricing breakdown, here are the available options:
  • 48GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $2,499 (down from $2,699)
  • 48GB RAM, 1TB SSD, liquid cooling: $2,579 (down from $2,779)

  • 64GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $2,799 (down from $2,999)
  • 64GB RAM, 1TB SSD, liquid cooling: $2,879 (down from $3,079)

  • 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD: $2,999 (down from $3,199)
  • 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD, liquid cooling: $3,079
OneXPlayer X2 Mini Pro handheld next to a OneXPlayer Frost Bay cooler.
The liquid cooling option comes by way of an external, CNC-machined Frost Bay accessory with RGB lighting. When deployed, it purportedly unlocks up to 120W of sustained performance.

Beyond the core hardware components, the X2 Mini Pro uses detachable controllers similar to the Nintendo Switch, along with a snap-on keyboard (unlike the Switch) for added versatility. It's certainly an interesting handheld, albeit a pricey one.

Anyone interested can visit the OneXPlayer X2 Mini Pro page to place an order.
Tags:  Gaming, Handheld, onexplayer, ryzen ai max+ 388, onexplayer x2 mini pro
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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