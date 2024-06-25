OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G With 2-Day Battery Launches With Sweet Preorder Perks





OnePlus has launched another lower cost smartphone to duke it out with the likes of Samsung, Huawei, and other Android device makers. Called the Nord CE4 Lite 5G, the latest OnePlus smartphone is making its debut in the United Kingdom with some notable specifications, such as a battery that's rated to last more than two full days, and preorder bonuses. Let's get into it, shall we?





The Nord CE4 Lite 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 2400x1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,100 nits of peak brightness (600 nits typical). That works out to 395 pixels per inch (PPI), which is a decent density.





It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 5G system-on-chip, a mainstream octa-core offering consisting of a pair of Kryo 660 cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and six Kryo 660 Silver cores clocked at up to 1.7GHz. It also features an Adreno 619 GPU. This is flanked by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage (expandable via microSD), which is the only RAM and storage combo available.





For taking selfies, there's a front-facing 16-megapixel camera. Around back users will find a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 camera with optical image stabilization and a 2-megapixel depth-assist lens, along with dual LED flash. That arrangement is obviously not going to compete with much pricier flagships, but is respectable for an affordable handset.









As to the battery, OnePlus went big with a 5,110mAh battery pack, with the promise of an even bigger 5,500mAh battery inbound, presumably for outside of Europe. Regarding the latter, OnePlus claims there's enough juice To last up to 54.4 hours of mixed use, 21.9 hours on Instagram, and 20.1 hours of YouTube playback. It also supports 80-watt wired charging and reverse charging. And speaking of wired, there's a 3.5mm headphone jack on board, too.



