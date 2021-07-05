CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, July 05, 2021, 01:31 PM EDT

OnePlus 9 Snapdragon 888 Flagship Is Now A Red Hot Deal At $649

onesplus 9
When it comes to flagship smartphones sporting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, the OnePlus 9 is among the cheapest available. The smartphone has a suggested retail price of $729 versus $799 for the Samsung Galaxy S21.

While the Galaxy S21 is frequently on sale (often at $699, as is the case currently at Amazon), the OnePlus 9 hasn't been so lucky. However, things are changing today since multiple stores presently carry the OnePlus 9 with an $80 discount, bringing its price down to just $649. That's bargain-basement pricing for a Snapdragon 888 smartphone and might just be enough to persuade some customers that have been sitting on the sidelines to jump in the game.

onesplus 9 2

The base OnePlus 9 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, perhaps its most prominent feature is the 6.55-inch Full HD "Fluid Display" with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, there's a 16MP selfie camera embedded in the display's hole punch cutout, and you'll also find an in-display fingerprint reader.

Another feature highlight is the triple-lens Hasselblad camera system on the back of the smartphone. There's a 48MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP monochrome camera for photo duties. A 4,500 mAh battery is integrated on the power front that supports 65-watt wired charging and 15-watt wireless charging.

The $80 discount on the OnePlus 9 is for a limited time only, so strike while iron is hot if you’re at all interested.

Tags:  deals, Amazon, OnePlus, oneplus 9, snapdragon 888

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment