OnePlus 9 Snapdragon 888 Flagship Is Now A Red Hot Deal At $649
While the Galaxy S21 is frequently on sale (often at $699, as is the case currently at Amazon), the OnePlus 9 hasn't been so lucky. However, things are changing today since multiple stores presently carry the OnePlus 9 with an $80 discount, bringing its price down to just $649. That's bargain-basement pricing for a Snapdragon 888 smartphone and might just be enough to persuade some customers that have been sitting on the sidelines to jump in the game.
- OnePlus 9 Astral Black, 5G Unlocked Android Smartphone 8GB/128GB $649.99 @ Amazon
- OnePlus 9 Winter Mist, 5G Unlocked Android Smartphone 8GB/128GB $649.99 @ Amazon
The base OnePlus 9 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, perhaps its most prominent feature is the 6.55-inch Full HD "Fluid Display" with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, there's a 16MP selfie camera embedded in the display's hole punch cutout, and you'll also find an in-display fingerprint reader.
Another feature highlight is the triple-lens Hasselblad camera system on the back of the smartphone. There's a 48MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP monochrome camera for photo duties. A 4,500 mAh battery is integrated on the power front that supports 65-watt wired charging and 15-watt wireless charging.
The $80 discount on the OnePlus 9 is for a limited time only, so strike while iron is hot if you’re at all interested.