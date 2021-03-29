CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillMonday, March 29, 2021, 02:39 PM EDT

OnePlus 9 And 9 Pro Now Cleared For Verizon 5G Access, But There's A Catch

When the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were first announced last week, it was confirmed that the smartphones would support 4G LTE across all three major U.S. networks: AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. However, when it came to 5G support, things were definitely more limited.

When announced, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro only supported 5G connectivity on T-Mobile. At the time, OnePlus said that 5G support on Verizon's wireless network would be coming at a later date. Well, Verizon announced late last week that both smartphones are now certified to work on its "Nationwide 5G" network. Nationwide 5G in Verizon parlance refers to its sub-6GHz 5G network, in case you were wondering.

However, things diverge when we talk about Verizon's "5G Ultra-Wideband" (mmWave) network. If you recall, the standard OnePlus 9 doesn't have the hardware to support 5G mmWave connectivity, while the OnePlus 9 Pro does. So, if you want to access the highest 5G speeds that Verizon makes available to customers, you'll have to pay for the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is $1,069 in a 256GB configuration.

While it's great to hear that the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will support 5G on Verizon, that is certainly not the case when it comes to AT&T. AT&T 4G LTE bands are supported, but neither the OnePlus 9 nor the OnePlus 9 Pro support AT&T's sub-6GHz or mmWave 5G bands. Keep this in mind if you're an AT&T customer considering the OnePlus 9 family of smartphones.

We reviewed the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro last week and found them both to offer great displays, snappy overall performance, and good photo quality. The OnePlus 9 Pro impressed us, particularly with its 65W wired charging via its USB-C port and 50W wireless charging. 

