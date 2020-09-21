OnePlus 8T Launch Date Set For October 14th, Snapdragon 865+ And 120Hz Display Rumored
Typically, OnePlus devices get a refresh in the form of a new device with a “T” attached to the model. OnePlus has announced this routine is happening again this year with the launch of the OnePlus 8T coming October 14th at 10AM EST.
According to the founder and CEO of OnePlus, Pete Lau, "OnePlus is always looking for opportunities to bring the latest technology to our tech-savvy users as soon as we feel it meets our high standards.” According to Lau, they are “raising the bar” again and introducing some new features for a OnePlus device.
Earlier in September, we received some leaks about the OnePlus 8T. The main feature and step-up from the OnePlus 8 would be the display refresh rate. It would be bumped up to 120Hz from the OnePlus 8's 90Hz. Aside from that, it is expected the OnePlus 8T will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As for cameras, it is rumored the device will have a 48MP primary shooter alongside a 16MP wide, 5MP macro, 2MP portrait, and 16MP front cameras. As Android 11 is making its way to the world, it is expected the OnePlus 8T will be running on the new Android version.
The OnePlus 8T launch event will take place online on their website come October 14th at 10AM EST. OnePlus has also said to “Stay tuned for more details on the official OnePlus website, forums and social media channels,” so hopefully we will find out more about the 8T soon.