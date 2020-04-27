T-Mobile's OnePlus 8 5G Will Be Available For Half-Off Starting This Week
T-Mobile in particular has announced a rather hot deal on the OnePlus 8, which has an MSRP of $699 for an 8GB/128GB configuration, or $799 for the 12GB/256GB configuration. The wireless carrier will sell the OnePlus 8 for half-off ($349) if you add a line or trade in an eligible smartphone. What’s even better is that T-Mobile is not discriminating with this offer -- it's available for both new and existing customers.
If you purchase the OnePlus 8 from T-Mobile, you'll get the 8GB/128GB configuration in either Onyx Black or Interstellar Glow. If you'd rather pay full price for the smartphone with the carrier for whatever reason, you can get if for $0 down and $29.17/month for 24 months.
The OnePlus 8 is powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865 SoC and brings 5G connectivity courtesy of a discrete Snapdragon X55 modem. It has a 6.55-inch 90Hz FHD+, triple rear cameras, a hole punch cut-out for the display, and a 4,300 mAh battery with Warp Charge capabilities.
At this time, it doesn't appear that T-Mobile has plans to sell the flagship OnePlus 8 Pro, which is priced from $899 (8GB/128GB). That smartphone can also be had in a 12GB/256GB configuration for $999, and brings a lot of other niceties including 30W wireless Warp Charging and a 6.78-inch 120Hz QHD+ display.
For those that would prefer to purchase either the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro unlocked, they will both be available from Amazon starting Wednesday. You can check this Amazon link on Wednesday to grab either smartphone.