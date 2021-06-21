OnePlus 8 5G Price Slashed In Half To $349 As Prime Day Discounts Ramp Up





If you’re looking for a 5G smartphone that has stellar performance for not a lot of money, you’ll want to jet over to Amazon… immediately. Prime Day discounts have been showering down on us all day, but this latest deal on last year’s OnePlus 8 5G is almost too good to ignore.

The original MSRP for the OnePlus 8 5G was $699 when it debuted during the first half of 2020 (as the COVID-19 pandemic was kicking into high gear), but today it’s on sale for 50 percent off at Amazon. However, we must caution that this deal is only available for Amazon Prime subscribers, but these days, it seems as though the “Prime” bug has bitten most everyone.

That means your $349 outlay will get you a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Other features include a 6.55-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras (48MP primary, 16MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro), a 16MP selfie camera, and a 4,300 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support.





We’d argue that if the 90Hz display doesn’t bother you, and if you can get by with less RAM/internal storage, this OnePlus 8 5G represents a far more compelling buy than the $549 OnePlus 8T (120Hz display, 12GB/256GB). Putting the OnePlus 8 5G’s pricing even more into perspective, the $349 price is only $50 higher than the TCL 10 Pro with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and lowly Snapdragon 665 SoC (4G LTE).

Amazon’s sale on the OnePlus 8 5G is good for the next 36 hours, so act fast before inventory dries up. And we should also note that if you use an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, you’ll qualify for 6 percent cash back instead of the usual 5 percent. That means that you’ll earn an additional $20.94 in rewards on the purchase.

Also, be sure to take advantage of Amazon’s “Buy a $40 gift card, get a $10 promo credit for free” offer to save even more on this already red hot deal.